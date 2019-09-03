Hobbs Island Pit Stop serving up ‘The Stokes,’ ‘The Ivy,’ and ‘The Killimayer’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- There's been some changes to the menu at Hobbs Island Pit Stop in Huntsville.

Our recent "Restaurant Ratings Clean Plate Recommendation" is now featuring sandwiches such as "The Stokes," "The Ivy," and "The Killimayer."

Of course, we had to test them out. So Christine Killimayer, Jerry Hayes and I ventured down to the mom and pop business.

Jerry may have been disappointed when he didn't see his name on the menu. "What am I? Chopped Liver?" he jokingly asked. The people running the pit stop may have agreed.