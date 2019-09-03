× Gov. Ivey awards $3.35 million to support advocates for child abuse victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, Network Inc. was awarded a grant to continue caring for Alabama’s children.

Gov. Kay Ivey awarded a $3.35 million grant to support advocacy services for abused, abandoned and neglected children in Alabama. The grant will provide trained, caring volunteers to advocate for a child’s best interests in court proceedings.

The advocates work with judges, attorneys, and social workers to ensure the child receives appropriate care and support while in foster care.

“No child should ever be unsafe at home, but when those situations unfortunately occur and the child enters the foster care system, they need a caring person to advocate for their best interests. I commend the Alabama CASA Network for serving and supporting children in need,” said Gov. Ivey said.

The nonprofit organization serves 34 counties: Autauga, Baldwin, Calhoun, Chambers, Chilton, Coffee, Colbert, Cullman, Dale, Dallas, DeKalb, Elmore, Escambia, Etowah, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jefferson, Lauderdale, Lee, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, Mobile, Montgomery, Morgan, Randolph, Russell, St. Clair, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa and Walker.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs administered the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.