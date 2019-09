× Furry friends find foster homes ahead of Dorian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Get ready to have your heart melt; nearly all pets at a Jacksonville animal shelter are going to foster homes ahead of Dorian.

In a Facebook post, the Jacksonville Humane Society said their Storm Troopers stepped up in a “tremendous” response and opened their homes to take care of the pets.

The Humane Society said their staff will take care of the pets left at the shelter, mainly those with special medical needs.