Country concert to benefit the Great Diaper Drive of the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Get ready to get out your boots and tap your toes for a good cause.

LOCASH and Walker Hayes are taking the Stand Up Live stage on Monday, October 7th for a special concert to help provide parents in the Tennessee Valley with diapers and wipes.

Tickets cost $25 and guests must be 19 and over. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert kicks off at 7:00 p.m.

Diaper donations are requested and all sizes are needed for the 5th annual Great Diaper Drive. The Drive was originally created in 2016 to help babies in the community get the diapers they need because nearly 1 in 3 low-income families struggles to afford enough diapers.

Seating is first-come, first-serve and attendees are required to buy two items at the venue.

For more information about the benefit concert and the Great Diaper Drive, click here.