Community comes together in prayer after family killed in Elkmont

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - A family of five is dead after a shooting in Elkmont. Investigators say the teenage son confessed to the crime and is in the custody of the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

Tuesday evening, faith leaders invited neighbors in Elkmont out to pray.

One man who helped organize the gathering says after battling addiction, he knows what it means when someone else reaches out offering love and support and that's the message faith leaders were hoping to share in the small town of Elkmont.

After questioning from the sheriff, investigators say a 14-year-old boy confessed to killing his father, stepmother and three step-siblings.

"To hear that a child can do something of that nature, but we don't really know," said Gary Stewart of Faith Full Gospel Church. "The first thing we want to do as adults is judge."

At twilight in front of Elkmont High School, leaders from Faith Full Gospel Church in Athens invited neighbors to join in prayer.

The church members encouraged the group to spread a message of love, especially to friends and loved ones of John Wayne and Mary Sisk.

"To know that anybody has to go through something like this," said church member Tammie Johnson. "And I pray for the rest of the family. And I pray for all of the teachers, all of the students here at Elkmont. I pray for all of the community."

Limestone County Sheriff`s deputies say the teen is now in a juvenile detention center and faces five murder charges.

Elkmont schools will have counselors available for any students.

So far, Limestone County Sheriff's deputies say the reason behind the killings is unclear.