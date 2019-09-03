× ADPH seeks input on maternal and child health care needs

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) asks for the help of Alabamians to assess the health needs of women of childbearing age, infants, children and youth in the state. One way the public can assist is by participating in anonymous online surveys that are to be completed by families, youth and healthcare providers.

Other ways ADPH is collecting information are through key informant interviews and focus groups hosted around the state by the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The purpose of collecting this data is to ensure that public funds are being used wisely and to meet the requirements of the federal Title V Maternal and Child Health Services Block Grant Program.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said, “We need women and families caring for children to complete the survey of families; we need all healthcare providers to complete the survey for providers; and we need youth to complete the youth surveys. The valuable information that you provide will assist the Title V program in serving Alabama’s mothers, children, including children with special needs, and their families.”

The anonymous surveys that take about 15 minutes to complete can be accessed online at

www.ADPHfamilysurvey.com

www.ADPHprovidersurvey.com

www.ADPHyouthsurvey.com

Survey findings will be used to identify priority health issues, assist with strategic planning, and outline the allocation of resources as these areas relate to the health and well-being of the maternal and child health population. A needs assessment is conducted every five years.

For more information, please contact Tammie R. Yeldell, M.P.H., Director, Maternal and Child Health Epidemiology Branch, Bureau of Family Health Services, ADPH, by telephone at (334) 206-5553 or by e-mail at mch@adph.state.al.us.