Police looking for missing central Tennessee child

DICKSON, TN. – Police in Dickson are looking for David Ryan May.

Police say David left his grandmother’s house in around 8:00 p.m. Sunday, September 1st.

David is 5’2″ tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Officials say he left home on a black and orange bike wearing green flip flops.

If you see him or have any information, call Dickson Police Communications at 615-446-8041.