Pick-Your-Own apples kicks off at Scott’s Orchard

Posted 6:49 am, September 2, 2019, by , Updated at 06:50AM, September 2, 2019

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. – Are you ready for Apple Season?

Monday, September 2nd marks the opening day of ‘Pick-Your-Own’ at Scott’s Orchard in Hazel Green. The orchard opens shop at 8:00 a.m. with Pick-Your-Own apples, fresh cider, homemade pies, soft-serve ice cream, jams and jellies, honey, and activities for the kiddos.

Scott’s is open until 5:00 p.m. and admission is just $2.

Apple Baskets:

  • 1/2 peck bags – $5.50
  • 1-peck bags – $8

Scott’s Orchard will have Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, and Granny Smith apples available to pick.

 

If you plan on picking your own apples you can click here to reserve a spot.

