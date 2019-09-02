Pick-Your-Own apples kicks off at Scott’s Orchard

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. – Are you ready for Apple Season?

Monday, September 2nd marks the opening day of ‘Pick-Your-Own’ at Scott’s Orchard in Hazel Green. The orchard opens shop at 8:00 a.m. with Pick-Your-Own apples, fresh cider, homemade pies, soft-serve ice cream, jams and jellies, honey, and activities for the kiddos.

Scott’s is open until 5:00 p.m. and admission is just $2.

Apple Baskets:

1/2 peck bags – $5.50

1-peck bags – $8

Scott’s Orchard will have Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, and Granny Smith apples available to pick.

If you plan on picking your own apples you can click here to reserve a spot.