Huntsville delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A delivery driver was injured during a struggle with robbers Monday morning, police said.

The man was unloading his delivery truck at Rosie’s on Memorial Parkway around 5:15 a.m. when a man with a gun confronted him and demanded his wallet, Huntsville police said.

The driver fought with the robber, police said, and three other men appeared and also began struggling with the victim.

The man fell off the loading dock and hit his head, police said. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment, but police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police have not made any arrests.