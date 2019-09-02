Dorian Crawling Over Northern Bahamas Monday Morning

Dorian hasn’t changed much in strength or movement through Monday morning. Winds are still at Category 5 strength. It continues to barely move west. There are hints of a west-northwest jog on the satellite imagery around sunrise Monday morning. That turn will make all the difference on what Florida gets through Tuesday and eventually Georgia and the Carolinas later on this week.

Here are a couple of scenarios for Florida as Dorian continues to move west and northwest and eventually makes that turn.

After that, we will watch Georgia and Carolinas. Most of the computer models keep the center off shore with a close call with the North Carolina Outer Banks later on in the week.

Right now, tropical storm force winds are likely along the east coast with some spots getting hurricane force winds. This all depends on the track and a slight deviation in the track to the west would make all the difference from Florida’s east coast to the North Carolina.

A state of emergency is already in effect for coastal Florida into the Carolinas. “Contraflow” begins Monday at noon on I-16 in Savannah. West bound traffic only there later today. Same thing at the same time for I-26 in Charleston, South Carolina. We’ll continue to monitor the situation through today and look for fluctuations in the track and intensity as Dorian moves along.

WHNT News 19 Weather Discussion