Counterprostesters crashed a KKK cookout at an Indiana park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ind. -- Pizza, protest signs and angry chants.

Protesters showed up at a park in Madison, Indiana, to stop a KKK group from holding its annual picnic there, WDRB reports.

The confrontation lasted only about ten minutes.

"The honorable sacred knights of the KKK showed up here at the park and were chased out within minutes because hate has no place here in Madison, Indiana," Mike Gamms said.

Gamms, a self-described anti-fascist dressed up as Spider-Man, was just one of dozens who showed up early to foil the KKK's plan.

"If they do this event again, I bet Spider-Man and his amazing friends will be here again," Gamms said.

The KKK had hoped to hold an annual cookout at the park, but it was over before it ever really began with counterprotesters taking over the park first.

Just after 1:30, a small motorcade of KKK members first arrived.

After revving their engines past the counterprotesters, about 10 klan members parked at an adjacent pavilion with two carry-out pizzas in hand.

Law enforcement was there to keep the peace as counterprotesters outnumbered the KKK.

After a war of words, the KKK left.

"Well, we're hoping this might have been a good reminder that, guess what, they're losing steam," said Mary Childress, a woman from Madison.

Counter-protesters like Mary Childress believe when the klan left, hate lost the battle.

Evelyn Wheeler, from Christ Episcopal Church in Madison, and members of other churches showed up to clean the park in more way than one.

"To bless the area for ordinary life, take away the hostility, take away the anger, take away the fear," Wheeler said.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Ku Klux Klan is America's oldest and most notorious hate group.