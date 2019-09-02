Coast Guard responds to a boat on fire off Santa Cruz with at least 34 on board

Posted 8:45 am, September 2, 2019, by

Ventura County Fire responded to boat fire off the north side of Santa Cruz Island at approximately 3:28am.

(CNN) — Authorities are rescuing passengers from a 75-foot boat that caught on fire off the coast of Santa Cruz Island in Southern California, the US Coast Guard told CNN Monday.

The Coast Guard Los Angeles said, “there were 34 people on board and the Coast Guard has rescued five.” It was not immediately clear if those five were included in the 34 total.

Authorities are rescuing passengers from a 75-foot boat that caught on fire off the coast of Santa Cruz Island in Southern California, the US Coast Guard told CNN Monday.

“A group of crew members has been rescued (one with minor injuries) and efforts continue to evacuate the remaining passengers,” the Coast Guard tweeted Monday morning.

The Coast Guard and other agencies are responding.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.