Category 5 Hurricane Dorian makes third landfall in Bahamas, continues to move west toward U.S. Atlantic coast

At 12:45 p.m. Sunday, the National Hurricane Center confirmed Hurricane Dorian made landfall in at Elbow Cay, Abacos in the Bahamas.

The NHC said to expect wind gusts over 220 mph, storm surges of 18-23 feet, and some waves even higher.

The 12:45 statement reads as follows:

…CATASTROPHIC CATEGORY 5 DORIAN MAKES LANDFALL ON ELBOW CAY IN THE

ABACOS…

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft and satellite data indicate that Dorian made the first landfall at 11:40 am CDT in Elbow Cay, Abacos. The maximum sustained winds at the time were measured at 185 mph with the minimum central pressure falling to

911 millibars.

1245pm Update: Hurricane #Dorian has made landfall at Elbow Cay, Abacos. Maximum sustained winds have increased to 185 mph with gusts over 220 mph. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/VPCBBioZzW — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2019

Dorian made a second landfall at 1:24 p.m. on Great Abaco Island near Marsh Harbor. Winds increased to 185 mph, which according to the National Hurricane Center is “tied for the strongest Atlantic landfall on record with the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane”.

An updated statement said the storm was “heading with all its fury toward Grand Bahama.”

…EYE OF CATASTROPHIC HURRICANE DORIAN OVER THE ABACOS ISLANDS IN

THE BAHAMAS…

…HEADING WITH ALL ITS FURY TOWARD GRAND BAHAMA…

The eye of #Dorian has made a second landfall at 2 pm EDT (1800 UTC) on Great Abaco Island near Marsh Harbour. Maximum sustained winds were 185 mph at the time. This is tied for the strongest Atlantic hurricane landfall on record with the 1935 Labor Day hurricane. pic.twitter.com/O9hrotTTbS — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2019

Hurricane Dorian’s third landfall occurred at 10pm CDT Sunday as the center of the eye crossed over the eastern end of the Grand Bahama Island. Maximum sustained wind speeds at that time were 180 mph, and the central minimum pressure was 914 millibars.

Hurricane Dorian continues to be an incredibly powerful storm and has not shown any real signs of weakening. Dorian will slowly traverse over the Northern Bahamas over the next 24+ hours as it begins to slowly stall east of Florida.

1 AM EDT Tropical Cyclone Update on Hurricane #Dorian: Catastrophic Storm Surge Flooding Likely Occurring on Grand Bahama Island. https://t.co/qOJWfBZiRe pic.twitter.com/LXQBF9pla1 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 2, 2019

Beyond that, this system will recurve to the northeast. Exactly when it does that will greatly determine the overall impacts Dorian will have on Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

Track Dorian here:

Hurricane watches and warnings are now in effect along Florida’s Atlantic coast, and Tropical Storm watches and warnings extend as far west as the Orlando area.

In north Alabama, hot and dry conditions will continue over the next several days. Click here to read the latest WHNT News 19 forecast discussion.