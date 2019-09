Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The SEC named their players of the week for week one and Alabama and Auburn are both represented.

For Alabama, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was named a co-offensive player of the week and freshman defensive lineman DJ Dale was selected as co-defensive lineman.

For the Tigers, senior defensive back Jeremiah Dinson is the defensive player and after his game winning play in his college debut, freshman quarterback Bo Nix is the freshman of the week for week one.