Alabama A&M expects to improve after Morehouse win

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Alabama A&M Bulldogs are starting the 2019 season off with a win over Morehouse College in the inaugural Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic.

Despite bringing the win home, the Bulldogs aren't really pleased with their performance; they won 35-30 after a last minute touchdown score to win the game.

Head coach Connell Maynor says his team didn't play as well as they should've, and they've got a lot to fix before University of Arkansas- Pine Bluff comes to town and the players agree there's work to be done.

"We knew this was going to be a good football team and a tough game. It was week one and we made a lot of mistakes and you normally make the biggest improvement from week one to week two so we're looking to make those improvements this week," Maynor said.

"I can't start out as slow as I did I came out first play was a good play but after that I kind of was a little rattled," said junior quarterback Aqeel Glass. "I've just gotta settle in take what the defense gives me and be a better leader for my team cause I can't set that example from the top."

The Bulldogs host the Golden Lions Saturday, September 7 at 6 p.m. at Louis Crews Stadium.