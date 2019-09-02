× Airbnb hosts offering free housing for Hurricane Dorian evacuees, relief workers

Evacuations are underway throughout the southeast as Hurricane Dorian bears down, Airbnb hosts are opening up their homes to evacuees and relief workers.

For those impacted by #HurricaneDorian in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Alabama, our Open Homes Program offers free temporary housing through September 16: https://t.co/TNCX7cba2T — Airbnb Help (@AirbnbHelp) September 1, 2019

More than 800 hosts have made their homes available for free to those evacuating the eastern coasts of Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Airbnb asks that you consider opening up your home for those fleeing Hurricane Dorian if you have available housing in the marked region.

The available homes are free from August 31st to September 16th for displaced neighbors and relief workers.

Click here for the Airbnb listings available.