Town Creek man dead after Lawrence County shooting

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities said a man was shot early Sunday morning in Lawrence County.

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin said deputies were called to a report of a person being shot on County Road 268 between Highway 101 and County Road 216 around 2:50 a.m. This is in the Red Bank community north of Town Creek.

Authorities said a 30-year-old man was shot and taken to Helen Keller Hospital in a car. He later died of his injuries.

Sandlin said the Sheriff’s Office is questioning one person is being questioned regarding the shooting.