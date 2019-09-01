Town Creek man dead after Lawrence County shooting

Posted 6:30 am, September 1, 2019, by

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities said a man was shot early Sunday morning in Lawrence County.

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin said deputies were called to a report of a person being shot on County Road 268 between Highway 101 and County Road 216 around 2:50 a.m. This is in the Red Bank community north of Town Creek.

Authorities said a 30-year-old man was shot and taken to Helen Keller Hospital in a car. He later died of his injuries.

Sandlin said the Sheriff’s Office is questioning one person is being questioned regarding the shooting.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.