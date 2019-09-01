The Next Package Delivered To Your Door Could Be a Sign of Identity Theft!

According to Expandedramblings.com, UPS and FedEx deliver over 34 million packages to U.S. households daily. Consumers are ordering more products online for delivery right to their door and, with a 6.6% average annual increase in the domestic shipping industry, scammers are taking advantage of this lucrative market. Here’s how the scam unfolds….

In a report from BBC.com, some consumers are receiving packages containing a high-dollar item like a camera, the latest smartphone phone, laptop, etc. that they did not order. A day or two later a scammer, posing as a shipping representative, shows up at the door. He states that the shipping company made a delivery error and tries to reclaim the product from the consumer.

What’s really happening? The scammer has already compromised one of the consumer’s online accounts and has ordered products in that person’s name. The goal in this scheme is to intercept the package at the door before the consumer returns home. If this doesn’t happen, the scammer tries to get the product back.

If this ever happens to you, be careful. This could be a sign that your identity has been stolen. Should you receive a package with a product that you didn’t order, here’s what you should do right away:

If you receive a package that you are not expecting, contact the company or marketplace seller listed on the label or on the packing slip included with the item. Doing so will allow you to determine whether your account has been compromised and identity is stolen or if this truly was just a shipping error. If you believe your identity has been stolen:

Contact the three Credit Reporting agencies – Transunion, Equifax, and Experian – to place a fraud alert on all your account.

Notify your bank and credit card companies of your situation.

If you normally do online banking or manage your credit card accounts online, place alerts on each account so that you will be notified by email or text of any transaction, based on the parameters you set.

Be sure to check your credit reports over the next several months to be sure that there is no fraudulent activity on your accounts.

For more information on how to recover from identity theft, go to idtheft.gov.

If someone shows up at your door, asking you to give back a misdelivered packet, verify their credentials with the shipping company before handing over your item.

Source: BBB.org & BBC.com

To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to https://www.bbb.org