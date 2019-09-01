Sign up for the Marshall County Christmas Coalition

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The annual Marshall County Christmas Coalition provides assistance to hundreds of families each year.

The sign-up locations are at Albertville First United Methodist Church, Boaz Rec Center, Arab Rec Center, and Guntersville Rec Center.

Sign-up times:

Tuesday, September 3 – 9:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Wednesday, September 4 – 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Thursday, September 5 – 9:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Friday, September 6 – 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

You must bring the following information with you:

Name, Photo Identification, Address, Phone Number, Alternate Phone Number, and proof of Marshall County residency (copy of electric bill, water bill, bank statement) IN THE NAME OF THE APPLICANT, who must be a parent or legal guardian. Name of school, clothing sizes, shoe size, and a few reasonable non-clothing gift requests for each child. School name, school phone number, and student ID number for children being homeschooled. A list of EVERY person who lives in your household. If you are not the parent but are the legal guardian, you must bring proof of guardianship or custody documents.

Proof of one of the following in the name of the applicant:

Copy of 2018 Tax Return SSI Letter (Current) – If another adult living in the household is working, we must also have their proof of their income Current Legal Paycheck Stub – Everyone that is working in the household July and August Bank Statements

For information about sponsoring children for Christmas assistance, click here.