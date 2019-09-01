× Morgan County Deputies arrest Huntsville man after finding drugs, fake IDs

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities arrested a Huntsville man Thursday after they found drugs and fake IDs.

Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said they stopped Jeremy Meade Johnston, 37, at the intersection of Apple Grove Rd and Highland Ave near Lacey’s Spring.

During the interaction, deputies said they found Johnston had several fake IDs as well as an unspecified amount of Clonazepam, a sedative used to treat seizures, panic disorders, and anxiety. Deputies also found an unspecified amount of Adderall.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $2,000.