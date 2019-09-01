Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker says property tax will ease growing pains

MADISON, Ala. – A property tax increase is on the ballot for voters in Madison and Triana.

The subject is the vote on September 10 on 12 additional mils of property tax for education.

Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker says the system needs the revenue, and where the money will go is no secret.

“100 percent will go to Madison City Schools and we’re going to build an elementary school for 900, we’re going to build a middle school for 1200, and we’re going to add 500 seats on to Bob Jones and James Clemens. That’s where it’s going immediately.”

You can watch our full interview with Parker below: