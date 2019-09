HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A large police presence has been reported near West Lake Apartments on Sparkman Drive in northwest Huntsville.

HEMSI Official Don Webster said this is related to a shooting. A male victim has been transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on scene. You can count on us to bring you the latest information both on-air and here on WHNT.com.