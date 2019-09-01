High school football players went hard during week one

The high school football season is really just getting started, but we’ve got players all over North Alabama already playing lights out.

Here’s a look at our Top Plays of the Week.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For play number five we go to Grissom versus Lee. Jakob Foss dials up Caleb Peake, and he answers the call. Foss fakes the defenders perfectly, and Peake just goes full speed ahead.

Play number four goes to Nebraska commit Logan Smothers. He airs it out, and Nick Griffith has the defender beat and makes the over the shoulder grab for a huge pick up on the play. That would lead to the score to give the Trojans the lead.

The Austin Black Bears snag the third spot. They haven't wasted any time so far this season, especially in their match up with Decatur, putting it in the endzone their first three possessions. "Tybo" Williams runs down the sideline and in for the score. He finds the open spot and speeds into the endzone.

There's nothing like a good rivalry to bring out some solid plays, and we definitely saw that in the battle of East Limestone vs West Limestone, where we see play number two. Indians quarterback Barrett Brown throws a perfect pass to Kollin Swart for a touchdown. Even with coverage Swart comes down with the ball with no problem.

Our Top Play of the Week goes to Fort Payne versus Scottsboro. A handoff to Hunter Love and it looks like they're gonna get him down, but he breaks loose with a little spin move and rumbles for 64 yards. He's finally brought down at the 2-yard line.