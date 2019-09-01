Dorian Hammering Bahamas; Our Weather Quiet.

Dorian major threat to Bahamas:

Hurricane Dorian continues to be an incredibly powerful storm and has not shown any real signs of weakening. Dorian will slowly traverse over the Northern Bahamas over the next 24+ hours as it begins to slowly stall east of Florida. Beyond that, this system will recurve to the northeast. Exactly when it does that will greatly determine the overall impacts Dorian will have on Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

Quiet weather in the Tennessee Valley: Our weather across north Alabama and south Tennessee will be much more tame. A lot of us could use some good rain, but there isn’t any meaningful rain in sight this week. An isolated shower is possible this afternoon, but 90% or more of us see nothing but sunshine today.

Starting out on a warm note; Finishing cooler:

The heat will build through the first half of this week. Highs will climb into the mid 90s by Wednesday, with a heat index approaching 100. The heat and humidity back off a bit by Thursday. It will still be warm, but not quite as hot or humid.

– Meteorologist Alex Puckett

