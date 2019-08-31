× Tennessee child killed in fatal three-car wreck

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – A Tennessee child was killed in a Tuscumbia wreck Friday afternoon.

According to ALEA, the child was in a Mercedes E300 which was crossing Highway 20 at Barbara Street when the Mercedes was hit by a Jeep Cherokee driving west on Highway 20. The third vehicle, a Chevy Trailblazer was hit in a secondary collision, sustaining minor damage.

The child, along with its mother and uncle were all taken to Helen Keller Hospital. The mother and uncle were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, but the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver and passenger in the Cherokee were taken to Shoals Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Trailblazer was uninjured.