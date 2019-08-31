× Multiple crews respond to fire in downtown Arab

ARAB, Ala. – Multiple firetrucks are in downtown Arab on Main Street working to put out a fire.

Arab Fire Chief Ricky Phillips confirmed that the fire came from an upstairs apartment in downtown. He said they received a call about the fire at 6 p.m. Saturday night.

Guntersville Fire and Rescue confirmed it was called by Arab Fire Department for backup. Chief Phillips confirmed that 4-C volunteer fire departments, Union Grove Fire and Rescue, and Georgia Mountain Fire and Rescue were also called to help.

Officials said they have been battling the fire for two and a half hours.

Authorities said no one has been injured in the fire.

Crews said three to four apartments have been affected in the fire, and the extent of the damage is not known yet.

Chief Phillips said the power was cut to the building, displacing residents for at least the night.

A photo sent to WHNT News 19 shows fire crews in front of several businesses including GQ’s Hair Design and Yancy Eclectic Decor.

We are working to learn more about where exactly the fire started and what caused it.

