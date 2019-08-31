× Madison County inmate dies by apparent suicide

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says one of their inmates died this morning from an apparent suicide in the medical ward.

Detention officers were conducting routine cell checks Saturday morning around 8:30 when they found a 42-year-old male inmate dead. Jail employees attempted life-saving procedures, but he was pronounced dead a short time later at Huntsville Hospital.

The sheriff’s office says the inmate was in the medical ward because of an injury he had before his arrest on August 26, 2019. They said he hadn’t made any suicidal statements to jail employees nor had he made any previous attempt of suicide.

Detentions officers say the man was found hanging from his bunk by a piece of jail clothing.

Sheriff Turner said “Our thoughts are with his family. The safety of our inmates is of utmost importance, and our staff works hard everyday to try and prevent these types of incidents”.

The man was in jail for felony drug charges and criminal mischief. There is no word on the man’s identity.