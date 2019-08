× Huntsville Utilities warns customers of scam calls

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Scammers are targeting utility customers across Huntsville.

According to a tweet from Huntsville Utilities, several customers have reported they were called and threatened with the “pay us now or we’ll cut you off” approach.

HU said to not give the scammers any personal information and to just hang up.

SCAM ALERT! We’ve received reports this morning of scammers targeting Huntsville Utilities customers with the “pay us now or we’ll cut you off” approach. If you receive such a call, it is a scam. Do not give them any personal information. Just hang up. pic.twitter.com/qgtXekbdID — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) August 31, 2019