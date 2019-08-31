× Huntsville “Baby Roe” abortion lawsuit, first of its kind in the U.S., dismissed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Madison County judge has dismissed an abortion lawsuit.

Madison County Circuit Court Judge Chris Comer dismissed the lawsuit Friday.

Ryan Magers, who claimed to be the father of “Baby Roe,” an unborn fetus, filed the lawsuit against Alabama Women’s Center for Reproductive Alternatives back in January, arguing the clinic provided an abortion to a woman who was pregnant with his baby.

Brent Helms, who represented Magers and “Baby Roe,” argued Magers didn’t want the woman to have an abortion.

The case was the first time in U.S. history a judge signed off on a petition allowing an unborn fetus to have legal rights, which Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger did on February 5.