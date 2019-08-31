Explosive Hurricane Dorian heading east on Saturday

Hurricane Dorian is the season’s first Category Four storm on the Saffir-Simpson Scale.

The National Hurricane Center’s track and stats are updated instantly here anytime there is a change in strength or forecast:

Minimum central pressure fell from 977 millibars to 948 millibars between 10 PM Thursday and 10 PM Friday: that’s a 29 millibar drop in 24 hours – the very definition of rapid intensification. On this kind of pace, there is a chance Dorian could be a Category Five storm prior to approaching Florida’s coastline; however, it’s doubtful that it would be higher than a strong Three or lower-end Four near the Atlantic Coast.

In fact, the forecast track is trending to more of something that looks like Hurricane Matthew from 2016. Days in advance, we expected Matthew to crash into Florida as a major hurricane; instead, it actually scraped along the coastline never making landfall (that’s the point when the eye completely crosses over land) until it reached South Carolina.

If you are traveling to Florida, Georgia or the Carolinas for Labor Day weekend or next week, reconsider your plans: check cancellation policies and stay informed! If you do decide to go ahead and risk it, be sure you find a local media outlet in that area. National networks are great, but if you’re trying to make decisions, the local outlets will be able to provide much more applicable information.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt