Authorities arrest woman for child endangerment in Morgan County

August 31, 2019

Photo courtesy Morgan County Sheriff's Office

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies arrested a woman on child endangerment charges in Morgan County.

Thursday night, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car near Nanceford Road and Highway 31 in Hartselle.

Deputies said they found a wax marijuana dab (a piece of marijuana on a stick) and a bong next to a five-year-old child.

Deputies also found drug paraphernalia during the traffic stop.

Elizabeth Linda Smith, 25, was taken to the Morgan County Jail and was charged with drug endangerment of a child and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $2,800.

Deputies stated they called DHR for the child, who was placed in the care of other family members.

