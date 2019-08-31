× Alabama Department of Revenue suspends fuel export tax, cites Hurricane Dorian

ALABAMA – The Alabama Department of Revenue has temporarily suspended a tax on gas exports from the state.

In the executive order, which was signed Friday, Revenue Commissioner Vernon Barnett cited the ongoing preparations for Hurricane Dorian as well as relief efforts after the storm.

Fuel transport companies and anyone assisting with relief efforts by transporting fuel out of Alabama will be exempted from the export tax through the end of September.

The full text of the executive order suspending the tax is below: