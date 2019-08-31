9/11 Honor Walk to Honor Heroes and Their Families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The 18th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks is days away; a walk to honor the heroes who served our nation at that time is being held in Huntsville.

The Sixth Annual 9/11 Honor Walk will be held on Sept. 8 from 1-5 p.m. at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

This event honors the heroes who served our nation during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. The Honor Walk is a ceremonial walk during which people can lay down their burdens. All first responders, military personnel, their family members and friends, and any other supporters are welcome to participate.

On Sept. 11, our world changed in an instant. We were handed a tragedy the reverberations of which still echo in our lives today. With enormous dedication and courage, first responders rushed into the burning towers and into the Pentagon. Passengers took down a commercial jet to save others. Our military, the first responders, and their families - with enormous heroism - absorbed the consequences for us all with costs we cannot imagine.

On this day we honor them.

Participation in the 2019 Honor Walk is free.

To show appreciation to the first responders, their families, and the supportive community, registrants qualify for a discounted admission rate of $13 per person to the U. S. Space & Rocket Center on Sunday, Sept. 8. Registrants need to show their event registration at the Space and Rocket Center.

This year's special 'thank you' is for the National Guard and our past, current, and future service members and their families

Please park in the Davidson Center for Space Exploration parking lot, and follow the signs for the shuttle bus to Aviation Challenge® for the Honor Walk event.