Woman stabbed at Winter Park apartments, police investigate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in Huntsville.

Huntsville Police say they were called to Winter Park apartments on Newson Road, south of Drake Avenue around 1:00 a.m. Friday. According to police, they received a call that a woman was stabbed in the leg and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they are still trying to work out exactly what happened but they don’t believe there is a threat to the public.

According to officials, they are working on identifying and locating a suspect.

WHNT News 19 is working to gather more information.