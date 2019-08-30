× Walmart hosting car seat trade-in program next month

(WJW)– In honor of September being National Baby Safety Month, Walmart has joined forces with recycling company TerraCycle to hold the nation’s largest car seat recycling event.

The program encourages customers to trade in their used car seats at Walmart service desks to receive a $30 store gift card that can be used in store or online to buy items for their baby.

“Safety, especially car seat safety, is a top priority for Walmart’s baby department, so we wanted to use our size and scale to create an event that offered unprecedented access to trade in an outgrown car seat for a gift card,” Melody Richards, vice president of Walmart Baby, said in a press release.

After collection, TerraCycle will recycle the car seat parts so they don’t end up in landfills.

“Through the Walmart Car Seat Recycling Program, traditionally non-recyclable car seats are now nationally recyclable,” Tom Szaky, CEO and Founder of TerraCycle, said. “We are proud to work with this forward-thinking company to offer families from coast-to-coast a way to give their car seat, the item that has kept their little ones safe, a second-life. Through this event, we expect to divert the plastic equivalent of approximately 35 million water bottles from landfills.”

The event will be held September 16 – 30 at nearly 4,000 Walmart stores nationwide.

Walmart says gift cards will be offered at participating retail locations only. Booster seats not eligible for trade-in. There is a limit of 2 gift cards per household. Gift cards subject to terms and conditions found here.

