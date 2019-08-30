Check your high school football scores here!

VOTE NOW: Bob Jones, Buckhorn, James Clemens and Sparkman up for Pep Rally of the Week

Posted 5:00 am, August 30, 2019

Our second Jack’s Pep Rally of the Week for 2019 features the Bob Jones Patriots, Buckhorn Bucks, James Clemens Jets and Sparkman Senators.  Vote now through Wednesday, September 4 at 4:00 p.m.  You can vote once per hour.  We’ll announce the winner Wednesday night on WHNT News 19 at 6:00.  Good luck to all of this week’s schools!

