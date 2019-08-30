× Shelby announces almost $700 million awarded to develop hypersonic weapons

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The U.S. Army awarded two companies with north Alabama ties almost $700 million in contracts to develop hypersonic weapons.

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby announced Friday that the Army was awarding a $351.6 million contract to Dynetics Technical Solutions in Huntsville, and Lockheed Martin was getting $347 million that is partially for work at its Courtland facility.

Dynetics will produce Common-Hypersonic Glide Body prototypes for the Army. The C-HGB prototypes will be part of an integrated system the Army expects to have in service by 2023. The hypersonic weapons will be able to fly five times the speed of sound and can operate at varying altitudes, according to Shelby’s office.

Lockheed Martin will serve as the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon integrator. The contract awarded to the company will allow for support in manufacturing, testing, systems engineering and analysis. Some of that work will take place at Lockheed Martin’s Courtland facility, Shelby’s office said.

They Army Hypersonic Project Office is part of the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, which is headquartered at Redstone Arsenal.