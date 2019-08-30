× Power outage hits North Huntsville Friday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities reported a power outage across North Huntsville Friday morning.

According to the utility, an outage was reported between Oakwood Avenue south to I-565 and Pulaski Pike east to Washington Street.

As of 6:45 a.m., the cause was unknown but crews were on the way.

Power outage N HSV from Oakwood Ave to I-565 and from Pulaski Pike to Washington St. Crews dispatched, service will be restored as quickly as possible. The cause is unknown at this time. Status of service outages found here: https://t.co/iko9Adks8O. — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) August 30, 2019

Service was restored to most customers in North Huntsville around 7:30 a.m. However, crews were still reportedly repairing damaged equipment and determine the cause of the outage.

HU further stated customers in the immediate vicinity of the incident were still in the dark.