× One person dead in Tuscumbia wreck

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – One person was killed in a wreck on Highway 72 in Tuscumbia Friday morning.

The wreck happened around 8:45 a.m. on Highway 72 near Shoals Outdoor Sports.

Police said the victim was on a motorcycle and was rear-ended by a pickup truck going west on 72.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

The wreck is still under investigation.