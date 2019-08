BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – Officials in Blount County are looking for a missing teen.

Cole Ellis, 17, was last seen at his home on Joy Road in Cleveland, Alabama on Wednesday, August 28th, at 7:40 am.

Cole is approximately¬†5’9″ and weighs 230 lbs.

Officials say Cole left his home driving a black 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with an Alabama tag, number 8AJ1548.

Any information on his whereabouts please contact the Blount County Sheriff’s Office at (205)625-4127.