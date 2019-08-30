× Morgan County authorities make series of meth, marijuana arrests

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Morgan County authorities said they arrested five people on drug charges in a 36-hour period and they were looking for one more person Friday.

On Aug. 28 Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force agents arrested Tyler Oneal Clark, 26, of Decatur, for first-degree marijuana possession. Agents said they pulled over Clark at Stratford Road and 6th Avenue in Decatur and found a “substantial quantity” of marijuana in a toolbox, as well as a large amount of cash in the vehicle’s center console.

Clark was released after posting a $2,500 bond.

On Aug. 30, Drug Task Force agents searched a home on Carridale Street in Decatur and arrested Jeremy and Amanda Lackey, both 37. Authorities said agents Amanda Lackey ran into a bathroom when agents came in and flushed meth down the toilet.

A search of the Lackeys’ home turned up syringes, scales, baggies and drug pipes, agents said.

Amanda Lackey was charged with tampering with physical evidence and posted a $300 bond. Jeremy Lackey was charged with drug and drug paraphernalia possession and posted a $1,300 bond.

Also Friday, agents arrested a man who they said was a wanted fugitive.

When agents stopped a vehicle at Glenn Street and O’Malley Avenue, they said McKendrick Arnez Harris jumped out of the vehicle and ran. Harris was taken into custody after agents used a Taser on him about 400 yards from where the vehicle was pulled over.

Harris was arrested on felony warrants as well as multiple other charges, authorities said. He’s being held without bond.

The driver of the vehicle, Jyasiel De’vante Hampton, 27 of Decatur, was also arrested after agents said they found a pistol, marijuana and cash in the vehicle. Hampton also tried to hide meth while being booked into the Morgan County Jail, authorities said.

At the same time Hampton and Harris were being arrested, agents said they searched a property associated with the two men on Beltline Road and said they found meth in a Hot Pocket box in a freezer. In all, authorities said they recovered about 7 ounces of meth.

Hampton was charged with illegal pistol possession and meth trafficking. His bond was set at $325,000.

Agents also are searching for a woman in connection with Hampton and Harris’s arrests. Jade Zenea Johnson is wanted for meth trafficking.