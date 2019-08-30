× Mobile Police say at least 10 teens were wounded in a shooting at Ladd-Peebles stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police responded to a shooting at Ladd-Peebles stadium, according to our sister station WKRG.

Police say at least 10 people have been shot at Ladd Peebles Stadium. Police say the age of those injured ranges from 15 to 18.

There was a high school football game between Leflore High School and Williamson High School at the stadium.

WKRG reports that witnesses said the game had already ended at the time of the shooting and there was a fight in the stands several minutes before the end of the game.

Police say they are questioning two people in custody but have not confirmed if they are the shooters.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste asked “Why are the young people bringing this type of violence to public events. They’re bringing their beefs that they have with each other in their neighborhoods and they’re putting other people in harm’s way. ”