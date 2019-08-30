Local wellness clinic gives “Recovery Reminder Kits” to commemorate Recovery Month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- September is Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) Recovery Month.
Individuals from the community interested in taking one step toward their recovery journey, or want to support someone's recovery journey, are encouraged to stop by a Wellstone office and ask for a "recovery reminder" kit and register for services to begin their registration process.
Wellstone will be distributing kits that include a "stronger together" silicone ring and card to remind themselves that they are not alone, as well as why they are starting or continuing the process of recovery. The rings are intended to be a constant reminder of why the individual is choosing to put their mental health first and finding their way toward recovery.
Research says that one in four people will suffer from a mental health disorder or substance abuse disorder at some point in their life.
"The more that we get the word out about recovery and that there are treatments, professionals who can help folks on their road to recovery, the more we'll lessen the stigma associated with getting help," said chief clinical officer Josaylon Wade.
These kits are available at the Wellstone Huntsville, Decatur, and Cullman campuses. Just walk in and ask for one!
Cullman:
1909 Commerce Avenue
Building 3
Cullman, AL 35055
Huntsville:
4040 South Memorial Parkway
Suite C
Huntsville, AL 35802
Decatur:
801 Church Street
Suite C10
Decatur, AL 35601