Limestone County Sheriff, Commissioner co-own racehorse

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, Limestone County Commissioner Steve “Ned” Turner, and retired deputy Johnny McDonald all co-own a racehorse named Game Overtime.

Our news partners at AL.com report Blakely and Turner made profits from the racehorse, according to documents filed with the Alabama Ethics Commission.

In 2018, both men reported earning between $1,000 and $10,000 from the horse, with Blakely’s money coming from the Louisiana Racing Commission.

Turner told our news partners at AL.com he would refrain from voting on anything he perceived as a conflict of interest between him and Blakely.

Blakely was indicted last week on 13 theft and ethics charges, some of which stated Blakely illegally took money from county funds, including the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement fund.

Blakely, who has access to the county’s largest budget, reportedly over $4.5 million, also reported thousands of dollars in gambling winnings since 2016.

Our news partners at AL.com said Blakely reported $50,000-$150,000 in winnings in both 2017 and 2018, along with more than $250,000 in 2016.

All four Limestone County judges have recused themselves from Blakely’s case, which means the Alabama Supreme Court will need to appoint a judge.

