Guntersville High School gets 600th football win

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. - Guntersville High's football team made school history on Friday evening, notching their 600th win.

The 28-19 win came over the rival Boaz Pirates.

"Tonight's meeting is the 77th time. It's been a series dominated by Guntersville," radio announcer Bill Yancy said. Yancy is in his 55th year calling games for the Wildcats.

The two Marshall County schools have played one another for nearly a century. Heading into Friday evening's matchup, the Wildcats have 599 total wins on the football field. Pirate fans, known as the Black Army, say they don't plan to make it easy for the Wildcats.

"And we're playing on their field, so if we get it, we'll have to earn it," Yancy said.

"If we win, we'll keep them at 599 for their whole season," Boaz High School senior Cailey Talton said.

For the last few years, dominant is not exactly the word you'd use to describe Guntersville. The squad won just three games last season. Still, making it to 600 wins would put them in some rare company in Alabama high school sports. Fans in Boaz say, not if they have anything to say about it.

Yancy says only around 20 high school teams in Alabama have compiled 600 wins in football.