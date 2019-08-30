Grab your family and head to Arab City Park for Sugarfest on Aug. 31!

ARAB, Ala. – On August 31, the Arab City Park will be transformed into a fun-lovers dream!

SugarFest is a one-day festival organized by a group of community leaders who are dedicated to promoting culture and community in Arab. The event starts at 7:30 a.m.

Enjoy the ‘Sugah Baker’ decorating contest, sample the menu from area food trucks, browse the ‘Sweet Rides’ car show, enjoy live entertainment, and watch as the winners of the Miss SugarFest pageant are crowned.

There’s also a ‘Sweetie Pie’ kid’s zone with carnival-themed games, rides and other activities and a 5k ‘Sugar Rush’ run to burn off those sweets.

In addition, vendors will have the sweetest treasures around at the MarketPlace. So, bring a lawn chair, stay awhile, and end your day with the grand fireworks showcase at sundown, followed by a movie in the park.

It’s all happening at Arab City Park on Shoal Creek Trail.