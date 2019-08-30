Drought worsens in Alabama as Dorian likely misses to the east

August has been a blessing and a curse with respect to rainfall.

Isbell Farms in eastern Colbert County reports 12.39” of rain on the month.

Wilson Dam in Muscle Shoals measured the third-largest single-day rainfall on record in North Alabama on August 25th with 9.34” of rain.

Huntsville International only had 2.75” of rain, and Priceville only reports 1.50” in August.

The drought over Northeast Alabama will expand and worsen in the next two weeks unless something changes drastically.

Hurricane Dorian’s path to the east means hot, dry weather around Alabama and Tennessee. The track may be similar to Hurricane Matthew (similar but not the same) in 2016; as Matthew moved east of Alabama near the Atlantic Coast, temperatures here were 5ºF to 10ºF above average. That kind of abnormal warmth in early September would put highs around 92ºF to 97ºF with a heat index likely exceeding 100ºF. The dry ground and dry weather give us large temperature ranges each day: mild/warm mornings to hot afternoons.

Cooler behind Dorian? Although most of next week looks blazing hot and bone dry, there is at least a hint of some cooler air sliding southward as Dorian’s remnants get swept into the jet stream. That should enhance a ‘trough’ over the East late next week allowing some cooler air to blow in. How cool? How long? Those are answers that we can’t see very well yet; however, at the very least we don’t anticipate the middle and upper 90s to last into next weekend.

Hurricane Dorian Latest: See the very latest advisories, watches, warnings, and satellite/radar imagery with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!