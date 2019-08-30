Dorian rapidly intensifies Friday and likely becomes a ‘major’ hurricane

The National Hurricane Center’s 10 PM (Thursday) advisory showed a rapidly intensifying, growing Hurricane Dorian. The forecast cone shows potential for the storm to grow to strong Category Four strength Saturday and continue strengthening up to landfall on Labor Day on Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

If you are traveling to Florida for Labor Day weekend or next week, reconsider your plans: check cancellation policies and stay informed! If you do decide to go ahead and risk it, be sure you find a local media outlet in that area. National networks are great, but if you’re trying to make decisions, the local outlets will be able to provide much more applicable information.

