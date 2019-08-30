× Cashless facility, clear bags: reminders for fans attending the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game

ATLANTA, GA. – Football season is finally back and stadium officials want to make sure you’re prepared on game day.

If you are attending the 2019 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta on Labor Day Weekend, there are several policies to remember that were set up by the Mercedes Benz Stadium officials.

One big change is that the stadium is now a cashless facility. Attendees can ONLY use card or mobile payment services such as Apple Pay. Fans without their own cards can visit any of the 10 stadium kiosks that allow cash to be loaded onto prepaid debit cards with no transaction fee.

For more information about the new cashless policy, click here.

The stadium is also amping up security with a strict bag policy.

Attendees will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package, or container at Tailgate Town, stadium plaza areas, stadium gates or when approaching queue lines of for entry into the stadium:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC, and are no larger than 12” x 6” x 12”

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziplock or similar)

Small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap, that do not exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″ (approximately the size of a hand)

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose

Items that are typically carried in diaper or baby bags must be carried in a clear bag that meets the standards of the bag policy

Attendees can bring items such as binoculars and cameras, that are not in cases, as well as smartphones into the stadium.

Bag valet stations will be near Gates One and Two, where fans can pay $5 to store bags that do not meet these requirements.

There will also be increased law enforcement and K-9 patrols throughout the stadium also.

For more information on the clear bag policy or the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game’s enhanced security efforts, click here.

The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between Duke and No. 2 Alabama will be played Saturday, Aug. 31 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.