Bath toys recalled over possible choking risk

A company is recalling its bath toys over concerns they can break, possible cutting or choking children.

Pearhead issued a voluntary recall Thursday of its Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys. The company said about 6,200 units were being recalled.

The toys can break and create a sharp point, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. There have been two reports of broken toys, but no injuries, they said.

The toys were sold in sets of six and also in an Ubbi Bath Toy Gift Set, which included the Connecting Bath Toys. They were sold at NOrdstrom, Bump Box, buy buy BABY and on Amazon, as well as Ubbiworld.com.

Anyone who has the toys should return them to Pearhead for a full refund and a free replacement Ubbi Squeeze Bath Toy. The company is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Owners of the product can contact Pearhead at 718-422-0592 from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. They also can email service@ubbiworld.com or go to Ubbi’s website and click on Product Recall.